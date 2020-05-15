Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 11:30 AM news conference on COVID-19 coronavirus update

https://www.wtrf.com/live-streaming-video/

Charleston, W.Va (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference Friday at 11:30 AM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.

Today, guided fishing and rock climbing services can re-open today under the Governor Justices’s West Virginia Strong: The Comeback guidelines

Yesterday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports two new deaths and seven new cases of COVID-19.

On Monday, West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice, announced indoor dining restaurants will open week 4 on Thursday, May, 21 with 50 % capacity

You can watch the press briefing on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com.

