Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 12 PM news conference on COVID-19 coronavirus update

Charleston, W.Va (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference Thursday at 12 PM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 5:00 p.m., on April 8, 2020, there have been 12,859 residents tested for COVID-19, with 483 positive, 12,376 negative and four deaths..
