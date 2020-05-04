Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 12:30 PM news conference on COVID-19 coronavirus update

Charleston, W.Va (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference Monday at 12:30 PM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.

Today was the start of the “Safer At Home” order and the second week of Gov. Jim Justice’s plan to push West Virginia’s economy forward in response to the coronavirus

Also, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting 11 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State. West Virginia’s Cumulative Percent Positive Test Results continues to remain under 3%, coming in at 2.27% this morning.

