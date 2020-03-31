Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 2 PM news conference on COVID-19 coronavirus update

Charleston, W.Va (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference Monday at 2 PM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.

Yesterday during his daily press briefing, Governor Justice ordered closes state parks to close their campgrounds and made an executive order that mandated travelers from high-risk areas to quarantine.

Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 21 new COVID-19 cases in West Virginia on Monday.

That brings the total to 145 positive cases in the Mountain State, as of March 30. However, 3,682 state residents have tested negative for the virus.

The following counties in West Virginia have positive cases:

Berkeley (14)

Cabell (1)

Greenbrier (3)

Hancock (3)

Harrison (10)

Jackson (8)

Jefferson (6)

Kanawha (23)

Logan (2)

Marion (5)

Marshall (4)

Mason (3)

Mercer (2)

Monongalia (31)

Morgan (1)

Ohio (9)

Pleasants (1)

Preston (2)

Putnam (4)

Raleigh (3)

Randolph (1)

Roane (2)

Tucker (2)

Upshur (1)

Wetzel (1)

Wirt (1)

Wood (2)

