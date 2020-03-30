Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 2 PM news conference on COVID-19 coronavirus update

Charleston, W.Va (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference Monday at 2 PM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the first death related to the coronavirus on Sunday.

As of 7:15 p.m. Sunday, March 29, there have been 124 positive coronavirus cases in the Mountain State. 2,984 state residents have tested negative for the virus.

The following counties in West Virginia have positive cases:

Berkeley (10)

Cabell (1)

Greenbrier (2)

Hancock (3)

Harrison (7)

Jackson (8)

Jefferson (5)

Kanawha (19)

Logan (1)

Marion (5)

Marshall (4)

Mason (3)

Mercer (2)

Monongalia (30)

Morgan (1)

Ohio (7)

Pleasants (1)

Preston (1)

Putnam (3)

Raleigh (4)

Tucker (2)

Upshur (1)

Wetzel (1)

Wirt (1)

Wood (2)

