Coronavirus in West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 3 PM news conference on COVID-19 coronavirus update

Charleston, W.Va (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference Thursday at 3 PM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.
Last night DHHR confirmed 76 positive COVID-19 Coronavirus cases, 1,779 negative cases, and 43 pending cases.
As of 10 PM yesterday, these are the confirmed cases in each county.
- Berkeley (4)
- Harrison (4)
- Jackson (5)
- Jefferson (4)
- Kanawha (15)
- Logan (1)
- Marion (2)
- Marshall (3)
- Mason (1)
- Mercer (2)
- Monongalia (24)
- Ohio (1)
- Preston (1)
- Putnam (2)
- Raleigh (2)
- Tucker (2)
- Upshur (1)
- Wood (2)
