Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 4 PM news conference on COVID-19 coronavirus update

Coronavirus

Charleston, W.Va (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference Friday at 4 PM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., on April 10, 2020, there have been 14,537 residents tested for COVID-19, with 536 positive, 14,001 negative and five deaths.

