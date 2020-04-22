Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 4:00 PM news conference on COVID-19 coronavirus update

Charleston, W.Va (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference Wednesdayat 4:00 PM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.
Yesterday, during his press briefing Gov. Justice announced that classrooms would be closed, but remote learning continues in WVa.
You can watch the press briefing on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com.
