Coronavirus in West Virginia: Gov. Justice moves 12 PM news conference on coronavirus to 1 PM

Charleston, W.Va (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference Thursday at 1 PM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.

Gov. Justice originally had a news conference scheduled at noon but moved it to 1 PM.

Last night DHHR confirmed 51 positive COVID-19 Coronavirus cases, 1,031 negative cases, and 19 pending cases.

During a COVID-19 coronavirus press briefing yesterday, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced that West Virginia schools will continue to be closed extending the date to April 20.

