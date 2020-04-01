Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice moves WV primary to June 9; school closure extended to April 30

Charleston, W.Va (WTRF)- During a press briefing to the residents of West Virginia, West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice, announced that that the West Virginia primary will be moved to June 9.

Gov. Justice said this move will ensure students will be out of school so the primary voting can be held at these locations.

Regarding schools, Gov. Justice also announced West Virginia schools will be closed at least until April 30. This is to match the guidelines of social distancing outlined by President Trump.