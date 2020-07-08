Coronavirus in West Virginia: School start date pushed back to Sept. 8

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- During his COVID-19 press briefing, West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice announced the school start date would be moved back to September 8.

Gov. Justice said this is throughout West Virginia, in all counties.

Gov. Justice said the Mountain State is “ready to go back to school today.”

He then said:

It is preposterous to think we can be going back to school in two or three weeks with the information we have here. To go back to school in two or three weeks with avalanches of situations we have, if we were to rush this it’s the wrong decision.” Gov. Justice

Regarding high school sports, Gov. Justice suggested sports to be pushed back as well, but no start date was annouced.

Gov. Justice and State Superintendent of Schools, Clayton Burch, did not give any specifics if the school start date would be for specific age groups, universities, etc.