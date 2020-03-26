Coronavirus in West Virginia: Gov. Justice to hold 12 PM news conference on coronavirus

Charleston, W.Va (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference Wednesday at 12 PM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.
Last night DHHR confirmed 51 positive COVID-19 Coronavirus cases, 1,031 negative cases, and 19 pending cases.
During a COVID-19 coronavirus press briefing yesterday, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced that West Virginia schools will continue to be closed extending the date to April 20.
You can watch Gov. Justice’s press briefing here or on our 7News Facebook page.
