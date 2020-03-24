Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Coronavirus in West Virginia: Governor Jim Justice to hold 3 PM news conference Tuesday on coronavirus

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Charleston, W.Va (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference Tuesday to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.

The news conference will be the first since the Governor issued a “Stay At Home” order for West Virginia residents.

The “Stay At Home” order goes into effect at 8 PM tonight.

To see a list of essential businesses in West Virginia click here

 Last night, the Department of Health and Human Resources announced the number of confirmed coronavirus in West Virginia is now at 20.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter