Coronavirus In West Virginia: Hancock County has two new positive COVID-19 coronavirus cases

HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Hancock County Health Department has announced two new positive COVID-19 coronavirus cases.

Hancock County now has a total of 5 positive COVID-19 coronavirus cases.

The Health Department will not be releasing any additional demographic information relating to this new case to protect the privacy of the individual during this time of illness.

Hancock County Health Department and local health care staff are working to identify any potential persons who may have had close contact with the individuals, including family members, friends, and health care professionals.

The contacts will be notified of the actions to take including the need for isolation or quarantine.

It is expected as this disease will continue to spread.

The Department says if we can limit community exposure to the disease, as difficult as it may be, we can make a tremendous impact on reducing the number of cases and lives put at extreme risk or even loss.

To be clear the department says these strategies include: Stay at Home! Wash hands often and for 20 seconds. Clean surfaces frequently with disinfectant. Social distancing when needed to be out.