Coronavirus In West Virginia: Jackson County Health Department and DHHR confirm 2nd Death from COVID-19

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)- The West Virginia DHHR and the Jackson County Health Department has confirmed the second death ion West Virginia from COVID-19 coronavirus.

The Jackson County Health Department said the patient had several underlying health issues and passed away while in the hospital.

“We extend our heartfelt sympathies to the patient’s family and friends,” said Dr. I John Synder, D.O Health Officer for the Jackson County Health Department.

Dr. Synder also stated, “this is a tragic development in this outbreak, The Jackson County Health Department is taking necessary carefully considered steps to slow down the spread of the disease and protect those at greatest risk.”



No additional information or details will be released about the individual’s death, the name of the hospital or city of residence.