Coronavirus in West Virginia: Less than 600 active cases statewide

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – Only 530 active coronavirus cases were reported by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Saturday morning.

Total number of COVID cases currently stands at 1,717. However, 1,680 cases have been confirmed by lab test results.

On Friday, the DHHR also announced the inclusion of probable tests that will be included in their daily statewide coronavirus update.

Probable cases are defined as any individual showing symptoms or a patient who has taken an antibody test that shows evidence of COVID-19, but no confirmatory test has been given yet.

The cumulative percent positive test results rate saw a slight decrease overnight but remains above two percent. Another COVID update is expected at 5 p.m.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (7/0), Berkeley (256/8), Boone (9/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (3/0), Cabell (57/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (2/0), Fayette (42/1), Gilmer (9/0), Grant (6/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (13/0), Hancock (15/2), Hardy (35/0), Harrison (38/1), Jackson (135/0), Jefferson (140/3), Kanawha (212/2), Lewis (5/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (16/0), Marion (48/0), Marshall (27/0), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (36/2), Mingo (3/1), Monongalia (119/1), Monroe (6/1), Morgan (17/0), Nicholas (10/0), Ohio (38/0), Pendleton (6/1), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (24/0), Preston (15/4), Putnam (31/0), Raleigh (14/1), Randolph (28/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (8/0), Summers (1/1), Taylor (8/0), Tucker (4/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (97/0), Wetzel (8/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (48/3), Wyoming (3/0).

