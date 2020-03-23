Coronavirus in West Virginia: List of essential businesses

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice held another virtual news briefing on Monday afternoon and announced a “Stay At Home Order” shutting down non-essential businesses as of 8:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Justice did not say how long the order would be in place.

Justice said: that residents can leave their homes to get food, medicine or medical care. He also said residents can check on family members and can go outside for recreation. Full details on the order are below:

Essential businesses are listed as:

Healthcare, public health operations and health insurance companies

Grocery stores and pharmacies

Food, beverage and agriculture

Essential government functions

Human services organizations and childcare facilities and providers

Essential infrastructure

Coal mining and coal-fired electric generation facilities

Manufacture, distribution and supply chain for critical products and industries

Transportation and travel-related business and gas stations

Financial and insurance institutions

Hardware and supply stores

Critical trades

Mail, post, shipping, logistics, delivery and pick-up services

Religious entities

Educational institutions

Laundry services

Supplies to work from home

Supplies for essential businesses and operations

Home-based care and services

Residential facilities and shelters

Professional services

Media and first amendment protected speech

Hotels and motels

Funeral services

Prohibited activities are listed as:

Amusement rides

Carnivals

Zoos

Museums

Arcades

Fairs

Pool halls

Bingo halls

Malls(unless stores have an outdoor entrance and provide essential services and products)

Children’s play centers

Playgrounds

Bowling alleys

Movie and other theaters

Concert and music halls

Adult entertainment venues

Racetracks

Social clubs

You can see the full executive order from the Governor at this link.

Justice began by mentioning the 16 confirmed cases in the state, including a woman at a nursing home. The governor said it was the state’s first case of community transmission. National Guard members were sent to the nursing home to test everyone who needed to be tested, Justice said.

Justice said that 49 hospitals in the state are doing tests, 19 communities are set up to do community-based testing and at least 1,500 tested people have been tested.

Justice has asked state health officials to do daily inventories on available hospital beds.

Justice ordered that cabins and restrooms at state parks will be closed Monday, but that trails and other outdoor recreation areas will remain open.

Wednesday, March 25 will be an official state day of prayer, Justice said.

In relation to his publicly-maligned Saturday evening statewide address, Justice said he was urged by state health officials to give the address to urge residents to take the situation more seriously.

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) released the following statement after Governor Justice declared the stay-at-home order for West Virginia.

“This afternoon Governor Justice made the decision to place West Virginia under a stay-at-home order beginning at 8pm on Tuesday, March 24th. I urge every West Virginian to abide by this order. We must come together to do the difficult things required to slow the spread of COVID-19. This outbreak is serious and the only option is to fight it together. West Virginians have always taken care of one another and right now that means staying at home unless absolutely necessary,” said Senator Manchin.