Coronavirus in West Virginia: Marshall County Health Department confirms third positive COVID-19 Coronavirus case

Marshall County, W.Va (WTRF)- Marshall County Health Department received confirmation of the third positive Novel Coronavirus COVID-19 case in Marshall County.

The individual is a woman in her 20’s who reports she initially began to experience cough, loss of taste and smell.

She reports today that her symptoms are continuing to subside since onset.

Marshall County Health Department staff will be checking in with her daily checking symptoms and temperatures.

Marshall County Health Department is working to identify any potential persons who may have had close personal contact with her since symptom onset including friends or family members.

Close personal contacts identified will be requested by the Health Department to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Marshall County Health Department staff will be checking in with them daily checking symptoms and temperatures.

For more information contact the Marshall County Health Department at 304-845-7840, visit our Website at www.marshallcountyhealthdepartment.com or Facebook page at Marshall County Health Department – WV.