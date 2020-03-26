Coronavirus In West Virginia: Marshall County Health Department provides an update on first two positive COVID-19 cases

Marshall County, W.Va (WTRF)- Marshall County Health Department has continued monitoring of the first two COVID-19 cases in Marshall County.

The husband and wife continue to report decreasing symptoms and have only required supportive style treatment such as over the counter medications.

Marshall County Health Department continues to work with any identified close personal contacts of this couple and those identified have been requested by the Health Department to self-quarantine for 14 days.

For more information contact the Marshall County Health Department at 304-845-7840, visit their website at www.marshallcountyhealthdepartment.com or Facebook page at Marshall County Health Department – WV.