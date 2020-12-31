CORONAVIRUS IN WEST VIRGINIA: Marshall County reports 3 deaths and 101 positive cases

Marshall County, W.Va (WTRF) — Marshall County Health Department received confirmation of 3 deaths associated to COVID-19, an 89-year-old male and a 53-year-old female, both of whom were hospitalized at the time of their passing and a 64-year-old male who was a resident of a long term care facility at the time of his passing.

The Marshall County Health Department also received confirmation of 101 new positive cases and 34 new probable cases.

Of these positive cases, 89 of these have previously been reported out as part of the Northern Regional Jail Outbreak on the WVDHHR COVID 19 Correctional Facilities Website, but these had not previously been reported to the Health Department for entry into the Chexout Computer system where the data for the WVDHHR dashboard is stored. All 89 of these cases have since recovered.

Marshall County is reporting these cases to continue our attempt at transparency of case numbers within the county.

This brings Marshall County to a total of 1699 confirmed cases and 342 probable cases, 316 of which are in isolation at home, 7 hospitalized, 51 associated deaths and 1667 whom have been released from isolation.