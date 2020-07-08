Coronavirus In West Virginia: More than 100+ positive virus cases in Mountain State

CHARLESTON, WV (WTRF)  The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports 110 new cases of COVID-19.

As of 10 a.m., on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, there have been 192,849 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 3,615 total cases and 95 deaths. The cumulative percent positive rate is 1.87% and the daily percent positive is 5.08%.

Cases per county confirmed by lab test/probable cases: Barbour (17/0), Berkeley (483/18), Boone (28/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (14/1), Cabell (167/6), Calhoun (4/0), Clay (11/0), Fayette (76/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (67/0), Hampshire (42/0), Hancock (30/3), Hardy (44/1), Harrison (85/0), Jackson (146/0), Jefferson (245/5), Kanawha (354/10), Lewis (19/1), Lincoln (9/0), Logan (30/0), Marion (91/3), Marshall (46/1), Mason (21/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (58/0), Mineral (58/2), Mingo (20/2), Monongalia (354/14), Monroe (14/1), Morgan (20/1), Nicholas (14/1), Ohio (112/1), Pendleton (13/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (36/1), Preston (74/16), Putnam (71/1), Raleigh (63/1), Randolph (169/2), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (18/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (6/0), Upshur (21/1), Wayne (119/1), Webster (1/0), Wetzel (25/0), Wirt (5/0), Wood (139/8), Wyoming (8/0).

