Coronavirus in West Virginia: Mountain State at 2.11 % for positive total cases

Coronavirus

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., on May 27, 2020, there have been 88,461 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,867 total cases and 74 deaths.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (9/0), Berkeley (281/10), Boone (9/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (4/0), Cabell (57/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (2/0), Fayette (46/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (10/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (23/0), Hancock (15/2), Hardy (38/0), Harrison (39/1), Jackson (136/0), Jefferson (159/3), Kanawha (213/2), Lewis (6/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (16/0), Marion (50/0), Marshall (28/0), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (39/2), Mingo (4/1), Monongalia (121/7), Monroe (6/1), Morgan (17/1), Nicholas (10/0), Ohio (40/0), Pendleton (9/1), Pleasants (5/1), Pocahontas (23/1), Preston (17/5), Putnam (33/0), Raleigh (15/1), Randolph (86/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (8/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (8/0), Tucker (4/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (97/0), Wetzel (8/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (50/3), Wyoming (3/0).

