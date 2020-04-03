Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Coronavirus In West Virginia: Mountain state now up to 237 positive COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) today confirmed 20 new cases of novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) have been officially reported to the state, making the total positive case count 237.

As of April 3, 2020, 6,367 residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 237 positive, 6,130 negative and two deaths.

A new dashboard is available at www.coronavirus.wv.gov with West Virginia-specific data.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1), Berkeley (37), Cabell (5), Greenbrier (3), Hancock (5), Hardy (2), Harrison (17), Jackson (11), Jefferson (12), Kanawha (40), Logan (4), Marion (11), Marshall (4), Mason (3), Mercer (3), Mineral (2), Monongalia (35), Morgan (1), Ohio (11),  Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (4), Putnam (5), Raleigh (3), Randolph (2), Roane (2), Tucker (3), Upshur (1), Wetzel (2), Wirt (1), Wood (5).

