https://www.wtrf.com/live-streaming-video/

Coronavirus In West Virginia: Mountain State sits at 2.03 % for positive test results

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., on May 15, 2020, there have been 70,936 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,441 positive, 69,495 negative and 62 deaths.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (7), Berkeley (202), Boone (9), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (55), Clay (2), Fayette (36), Gilmer (8), Grant (6), Greenbrier (8), Hampshire (11), Hancock (12), Hardy (25), Harrison (34), Jackson (137), Jefferson (97), Kanawha (202), Lewis (4), Lincoln (5), Logan (14), Marion (46), Marshall (23), Mason (14), McDowell (6), Mercer (12), Mineral (26), Mingo (3), Monongalia (114), Monroe (6), Morgan (17), Nicholas (9), Ohio (37), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (15), Putnam (29), Raleigh (10), Randolph (5), Ritchie (1), Roane (8), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (6), Wayne (95), Wetzel (6), Wirt (3), Wood (45), Wyoming (1).

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter