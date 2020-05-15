Coronavirus In West Virginia: Mountain State sits at 2.03 % for positive test results

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., on May 15, 2020, there have been 70,936 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,441 positive, 69,495 negative and 62 deaths.
CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (7), Berkeley (202), Boone (9), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (55), Clay (2), Fayette (36), Gilmer (8), Grant (6), Greenbrier (8), Hampshire (11), Hancock (12), Hardy (25), Harrison (34), Jackson (137), Jefferson (97), Kanawha (202), Lewis (4), Lincoln (5), Logan (14), Marion (46), Marshall (23), Mason (14), McDowell (6), Mercer (12), Mineral (26), Mingo (3), Monongalia (114), Monroe (6), Morgan (17), Nicholas (9), Ohio (37), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (15), Putnam (29), Raleigh (10), Randolph (5), Ritchie (1), Roane (8), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (6), Wayne (95), Wetzel (6), Wirt (3), Wood (45), Wyoming (1).
