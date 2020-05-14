Coronavirus in West Virginia: New deaths, new cases reported

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports two new deaths and seven new cases of COVID-19.
As of 5 p.m., Thursday, May 14, 2020, these are the cumulative numbers being reported:
- 1,434 positive cases
- 67,544 negative cases
- 855 recoveries
- 62 deaths
The cumulative percent positive rate is 2.08%.
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 76-year old female from Kanawha County and a 70-year old male from Wayne County. “The passing of these two West Virginians is reported with great sadness and we extend our sympathies to their loved ones,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.
These are the confirmed cases per county as of 5 p.m., Thursday, May 14, 2020: Barbour (7), Berkeley (200), Boone (9), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (53), Clay (2), Fayette (36), Gilmer (8), Grant (6), Greenbrier (8), Hampshire (11), Hancock (12), Hardy (25), Harrison (34), Jackson (137), Jefferson (96), Kanawha (201), Lewis (4), Lincoln (5), Logan (14), Marion (46), Marshall (23), Mason (14), McDowell (6), Mercer (12), Mineral (26), Mingo (3), Monongalia (114), Monroe (6), Morgan (17), Nicholas (9), Ohio (37), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (15), Putnam (29), Raleigh (10), Randolph (5), Ritchie (1), Roane (8), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (6), Wayne (95), Wetzel (6), Wirt (3), Wood (44), Wyoming (1).
