Coronavirus in West Virginia: Nine new cases reported in 5PM update

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported nine new positive cases in their 5 p.m. COVID-19 update.

One death due to the virus was announced earlier Sunday, marking the Mountain State’s 34th coronavirus-related death. The victim was an 88-year-old female from Jackson County.

Across the Ohio Valley, new cases were confirmed for Brooke, Hancock and Marshall counties.

Marshall County announced positive case No. 13 on Sunday. However, it is not reflected in the statistics reported by the WV DHHR.

The increase in the number of lab reports Sunday is due to the onboarding of electronic lab reporting from a large number of facilities and the receipt of historical negative lab results from those facilities.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (4), Berkeley (131), Boone (2), Braxton (2), Brooke (4), Cabell (40), Fayette (9), Gilmer (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (7), Hancock (8), Hardy (3), Harrison (30), Jackson (127), Jefferson (71), Kanawha (153), Lewis (3), Lincoln (1), Logan (12), Marion (45), Marshall (11), Mason (11), McDowell (6), Mercer (9), Mineral (15), Mingo (2), Monongalia (101), Monroe (5), Morgan (9), Nicholas (6), Ohio (26), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (2), Preston (13), Putnam (18), Raleigh (8), Randolph (4), Roane (4), Summers (1), Taylor (6), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (82), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (35), Wyoming (1).

