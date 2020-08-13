Coronavirus In West Virginia: No deaths in WV; 143 new COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., on August 13, 2020, there have been 339,349 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 8,151 total cases and 153 deaths.
CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (29), Berkeley (720), Boone (112), Braxton (8), Brooke (70), Cabell (431), Calhoun (6), Clay (18), Doddridge (6), Fayette (160), Gilmer (17), Grant (131), Greenbrier (92), Hampshire (84), Hancock (112), Hardy (62), Harrison (238), Jackson (165), Jefferson (302), Kanawha (1,020), Lewis (28), Lincoln (96), Logan (276), Marion (195), Marshall (130), Mason (67), McDowell (62), Mercer (216), Mineral (125), Mingo (195), Monongalia (962), Monroe (20), Morgan (31), Nicholas (39), Ohio (271), Pendleton (42), Pleasants (14), Pocahontas (42), Preston (125), Putnam (204), Raleigh (276), Randolph (212), Ritchie (3), Roane (19), Summers (16), Taylor (60), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (38), Wayne (214), Webster (4), Wetzel (44), Wirt (7), Wood (266), Wyoming (43).
