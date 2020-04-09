Coronavirus In West Virginia: Numbers rise in WV; 523 positive COVID-19 cases confirmed in WV

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 5:00 p.m., on April 9, 2020, there have been 13,863 residents tested for COVID-19, with 523 positive, 13,340 negative and five deaths.
CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (4), Berkeley (82), Boone (1), Braxton (1), Brooke (2), Cabell (17), Fayette (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (2), Hancock (7), Hardy (2), Harrison (29), Jackson (20), Jefferson (45), Kanawha (73), Lewis (1), Logan (8), Marion (31), Marshall (5), Mason (7), McDowell (4), Mercer (7), Mineral (3), Monongalia (76), Morgan (4), Nicholas (2), Ohio (20), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (6), Putnam (11), Raleigh (5), Randolph (3), Roane (3), Taylor (3), Tucker (3), Tyler (2), Upshur (2), Wayne (6), Wetzel (2), Wirt (1), Wood (16), Wyoming (1).
Gov Justice announced he is signing an executive order for public and private golf courses to take additional steps to maintain social distancing, such as golfers riding one to a golf cart unless both riders reside together. The order also allows municipalities to hold their local elections the same day as the state election.
