Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Coronavirus In West Virginia: Numbers rise in WV; 523 positive COVID-19 cases confirmed in WV

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 5:00 p.m., on April 9, 2020, there have been 13,863 residents tested for COVID-19, with 523 positive, 13,340 negative and five deaths.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (4), Berkeley (82), Boone (1), Braxton (1), Brooke (2), Cabell (17), Fayette (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (2), Hancock (7), Hardy (2), Harrison (29), Jackson (20), Jefferson (45), Kanawha (73), Lewis (1), Logan (8), Marion (31), Marshall (5), Mason (7), McDowell (4), Mercer (7), Mineral (3), Monongalia (76), Morgan (4), Nicholas (2), Ohio (20), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (6), Putnam (11), Raleigh (5), Randolph (3), Roane (3), Taylor (3), Tucker (3), Tyler (2), Upshur (2), Wayne (6), Wetzel (2), Wirt (1), Wood (16), Wyoming (1).

Gov Justice announced he is signing an executive order for public and private golf courses to take additional steps to maintain social distancing, such as golfers riding one to a golf cart unless both riders reside together. The order also allows municipalities to hold their local elections the same day as the state election.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter