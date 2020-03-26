Coronavirus In West Virginia: Ohio County confirms third positive case of COVID-19 Coronavirus

WHEELING, WV – Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department is announcing a new positive COVID-19 case in Ohio County.

Currently, there are three cases being reported for the county.

The new case is a female who was tested on March 24 and came back positive on March 26. The patient is currently at home.

The other two cases for Ohio County are reported in good health and at home.

The health department is conducting a contact investigation with the patient and will be monitoring their general health.

All confirmed cases are isolated and close contacts are quarantined for 14 days from last exposure.

Ohio County and Ohio Valley residents are advised to limit public contact, implement social distancing, work at home where possible, wash your hands frequently and contact your personal physician if you become ill with fever, cough, or difficulty breathing.

The off-site Wheeling Hospital COVID-19 testing clinic continues operations.

Ohio Valley residents who are interested in being testing should call the one-call number at (304) 221-3996.