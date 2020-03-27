Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Coronavirus in West Virginia: Ohio County Health Department announce three new positive COVID-19 Coronavirus cases

Wheeling, W.Va (WTRF)- The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department is announcing three new positive COVID-19 cases in Ohio County. 

Currently, the health department is monitoring 5 cases (one early case has been transferred to California).

Ohio County and Ohio Valley residents are advised to limit public contact, implement social distancing, work at home where possible, wash your hands frequently and contact your personal physician if you become ill with fever, cough, or difficulty breathing.

The off-site Wheeling Hospital COVID-19 testing clinic continues operations. 

Ohio Valley residents who are interested in being tested should call the on-call number at (304) 221-3995.

