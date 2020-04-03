Coronavirus In West Virginia: Ohio County Health Department confirms new positive COVID-19 case

Wheeling, W.Va (WTRF)- Ohio County Health Department is announcing one new positive COVID-19 cases in Ohio County.

Currently, the health department is monitoring 11 cases (one early case has been transferred to California).

Ohio County and Ohio Valley residents are advised to limit public contact, implement social distancing, work at home where possible, wash your hands frequently and contact your personal physician if you become ill with fever, cough, or difficulty breathing.

The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department is reminding Ohio Valley residents that if you are tested for COVID-19 that you are to remain in home isolation until you receive negative test results.

Individuals who test positive will be contacted by a county health department and receive further instructions in regard to care and monitoring.

You should restrict activities outside your home, except for getting medical care.

Do not go to work, school, or public areas.

If you have a medical appointment, call the healthcare provider and tell them that you have or may have COVID-19 prior to arriving at the facility. This will help the healthcare provider’s office take steps to keep other people from getting infected or exposed.

The off-site Wheeling Hospital COVID-19 testing clinic continues operations.

Ohio Valley residents who are interested in being tested at this location should call the on-call number at (304) 221-3995.

Testing is also available at Doctor’s Urgent Care, call (304) 232-0725 for more information. MedExpress in Elm Grove is also testing for COVID-19, for more information call (304) 242-4228.