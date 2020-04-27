Coronavirus in West Virginia: One death, 14 new positive cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed one coronavirus-related death in their 5 p.m. COVID-19 update.

The victim was a 91-year-old woman from Jackson County. This is the state’s 37th death due to the coronavirus.

It is with great sadness that we announce another life lost to this pandemic. Our sympathies and thoughts go out to this family. Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary

Health officials also reported 14 new positive cases, increasing the confirmed total to 1,077.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (4), Berkeley (139), Boone (2), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (40), Fayette (10), Gilmer (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (7), Hancock (7), Hardy (3), Harrison (30), Jackson (127), Jefferson (75), Kanawha (156), Lewis (4), Lincoln (1), Logan (12), Marion (45), Marshall (11), Mason (12), McDowell (6), Mercer (9), Mineral (14), Mingo (2), Monongalia (102), Monroe (5), Morgan (9), Nicholas (6), Ohio (26), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (1), Preston (13), Putnam (21), Raleigh (8), Randolph (4), Roane (4), Summers (1), Taylor (6), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (83), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (38), Wyoming (1).

