Coronavirus In West Virginia: Positive COVID-19 test results at 1.93 %

Wheeling, W.Va (WTRF)- The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., on May 19, 2020, there have been 78,301 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,509 positive, 76,792 negative and 68 deaths.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (7), Berkeley (219), Boone (9), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (55), Calhoun (2), Clay (2), Fayette (38), Gilmer (8), Grant (6), Greenbrier (9), Hampshire (12), Hancock (12), Hardy (32), Harrison (35), Jackson (135), Jefferson (102), Kanawha (203), Lewis (5), Lincoln (5), Logan (15), Marion (48), Marshall (25), Mason (15), McDowell (6), Mercer (13), Mineral (29), Mingo (3), Monongalia (116), Monroe (6), Morgan (17), Nicholas (9), Ohio (37), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (8), Preston (15), Putnam (29), Raleigh (12), Randolph (8), Ritchie (1), Roane (9), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (6), Wayne (96), Wetzel (7), Wirt (4), Wood (48), Wyoming (3).

West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice, will provide his daily COVID-19 press briefing today at 12:30 PM.

You can watch the press briefing on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com.