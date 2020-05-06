Coronavirus In West Virginia: Positive COVID-19 test results stay below 2.5 %

Charleston, W.Va (WTRF)- The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., on May 6, 2020, there have been 55,784 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,248 positive, 54,536 negative and 50 deaths.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (6), Berkeley (166), Boone (6), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (44), Fayette (20), Gilmer (3), Grant (3), Greenbrier (7), Hampshire (8), Hancock (11), Hardy (10), Harrison (31), Jackson (136), Jefferson (84), Kanawha (170), Lewis (4), Lincoln (2), Logan (14), Marion (46), Marshall (19), Mason (12), McDowell (6), Mercer (11), Mineral (18), Mingo (2), Monongalia (110), Monroe (6), Morgan (14), Nicholas (8), Ohio (34), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (13), Putnam (27), Raleigh (9), Randolph (5), Ritchie (1), Roane (6), Summers (1), Taylor (9), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (5), Wayne (91), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (42), Wyoming (1).

West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice, will hold his daily COVID-19 press briefing today at 1 PM.

You can watch the press briefing on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com.