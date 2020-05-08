Coronavirus in West Virginia: positive test results continue to lower; mountain state now at 2.2 %

Charleston, W.Va (WTRF)- The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., on May 8, 2020, there have been 59,436 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,310 positive, 58,126 negative and 51 deaths.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (6), Berkeley (177), Boone (7), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (48), Clay (1), Fayette (30), Gilmer (4), Grant (3), Greenbrier (8), Hampshire (8), Hancock (11), Hardy (17), Harrison (34), Jackson (136), Jefferson (86), Kanawha (176), Lewis (4), Lincoln (4), Logan (13), Marion (46), Marshall (20), Mason (13), McDowell (6), Mercer (11), Mineral (20), Mingo (2), Monongalia (111), Monroe (6), Morgan (17), Nicholas (8), Ohio (34), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (14), Putnam (27), Raleigh (9), Randolph (5), Ritchie (1), Roane (8), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (5), Wayne (93), Wetzel (4), Wirt (3), Wood (43), Wyoming (1).

West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice, will hold his daily COVID-19 press briefing at 12:00 PM.

You can watch the press briefing on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com.