Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Coronavirus in West Virginia: positive test results percentage continues to drop

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Charleston, W.Va (WTRF)- The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., on May 7, 2020, there have been 57,521 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,287 positive, 56,234 negative and 51 deaths.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (6), Berkeley (173), Boone (6), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (48), Clay (1), Fayette (28), Gilmer (3), Grant (3), Greenbrier (8), Hampshire (8), Hancock (11), Hardy (12), Harrison (33), Jackson (136), Jefferson (83), Kanawha (172), Lewis (4), Lincoln (3), Logan (15), Marion (46), Marshall (20), Mason (12), McDowell (6), Mercer (11), Mineral (20), Mingo (2), Monongalia (111), Monroe (6), Morgan (16), Nicholas (8), Ohio (34), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (14), Putnam (27), Raleigh (9), Randolph (5), Ritchie (1), Roane (8), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (5), Wayne (93), Wetzel (4), Wirt (3), Wood (42), Wyoming (1).

West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice, will hold his daily press briefing at 4: 30 PM.

You can watch the press briefing on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter