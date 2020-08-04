Coronavirus In West Virginia: Seven deaths in WV; a record for 24 hours

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., on August 4, 2020, there have been 298,290 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 7,051 total cases and 124 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 70-year old male from Preston County, a 55-year old female from Taylor County, a 68-year old female from Kanawha County, a 73-year old male from Marshall County, a 92-year old male from Grant County, a 43-year old male from Mingo County, and a 91-year old male from Wood County. “Each death reported is a solemn reminder of the seriousness of this disease. We send our deepest sympathy to these families,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

In alignment with updated definitions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the dashboard includes probable cases which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (29/0), Berkeley (637/24), Boone (88/0), Braxton (8/0), Brooke (60/1), Cabell (341/9), Calhoun (6/0), Clay (17/1), Doddridge (4/0), Fayette (131/0), Gilmer (16/0), Grant (80/1), Greenbrier (87/0), Hampshire (74/0), Hancock (100/4), Hardy (53/1), Harrison (198/1), Jackson (158/0), Jefferson (287/5), Kanawha (835/13), Lewis (26/1), Lincoln (68/1), Logan (157/0), Marion (174/4), Marshall (126/3), Mason (50/0), McDowell (45/1), Mercer (167/0), Mineral (112/2), Mingo (142/2), Monongalia (913/16), Monroe (18/1), Morgan (25/1), Nicholas (32/1), Ohio (259/1), Pendleton (40/1), Pleasants (7/1), Pocahontas (40/1), Preston (102/23), Putnam (173/1), Raleigh (191/7), Randolph (203/3), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (14/0), Summers (6/0), Taylor (52/1), Tucker (11/0), Tyler (12/0), Upshur (36/3), Wayne (189/2), Webster (3/0), Wetzel (40/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (228/12), Wyoming (23/0).