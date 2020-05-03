Coronavirus in West Virginia: Seven test positive, total nears 1,200 confirmed cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed seven additional cases in their 10 a.m. coronavirus update.
1,191 West Virginians have tested positive for COVID-19, along with 50 coronavirus-related deaths in the Mountain State.
CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (5), Berkeley (159), Boone (6), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (44), Fayette (14), Gilmer (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (6), Hampshire (7), Hancock (11), Hardy (7), Harrison (30), Jackson (130), Jefferson (81), Kanawha (167), Lewis (4), Lincoln (2), Logan (13), Marion (46), Marshall (16), Mason (12), McDowell (6), Mercer (10), Mineral (18), Mingo (2), Monongalia (105), Monroe (5), Morgan (13), Nicholas (6), Ohio (33), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (13), Putnam (28), Raleigh (10), Randolph (4), Roane (7), Summers (1), Taylor (7), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (89), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (41), Wyoming (1).
