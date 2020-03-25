Coronavirus in West Virginia: Two positive cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus in Ohio County

Wheeling, W.Va (WTRF)- Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department has announced two positive COVID-19 cases in Ohio County.

The first case is a female who was tested on March 23 and came back positive on March 24.

The patient is currently at home.

The second case is a male who was tested on March 17 and came back positive on March 25.

The health department is conducting a contact investigation with the patients and will be monitoring their general health.

All confirmed cases are isolated and close contacts are quarantined for 14 days from last exposure.

Ohio County and Ohio Valley residents are advised to limit public contact, implement social distancing, work at home where possible, wash your hands frequently and contact your personal physician if you become ill with fever, cough, or difficulty breathing.

The off-site Wheeling Hospital COVID-19 testing clinic continues operations.

Ohio Valley residents who are interested in being tested should call the on-call number at (304) 221-3996.