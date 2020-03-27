Coronavirus In West Virginia: West Virginia’s First Death from COVID-19 Announced

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WTRF). – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) today confirmed the first West Virginian to die as a result of novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the state.

The individual is a 76-year old male from Monongalia County, associated with the Sundale Long Term Care home in Morgantown and had underlying health conditions.

To protect the patient’s privacy, no additional details will be released.

At a news conference Thursday, Sundale officials said that 21 residents and eight staff members had tested positive for coronavirus.

West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice, will hold a daily news briefing on the COVID-19 coronavirus today at 3 PM.

You can watch the news conference on the 7News Facebook page or here on WTRF.com