Coronavirus In West Virginia: WV breaks 24-hour record with 885 cases; 7 new COVID-19 related deaths

CHARLESTON, W.Va.(WTRF) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., November 11, 2020, there have been 871,867 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 30,201 total cases and 553 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 71-year old male from Cabell County, a 67-year old female from Mingo County, a 70-year old female from Cabell County, an 84-year old female from Cabell County, a 41-year old male from Raleigh County, an 80-year old male from Wyoming County, and a 71-year old female from Kanawha County.

“We offer our deepest sympathy as our state grieves the loss of more West Virginians,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

CASES PER COUNTY:Barbour (243), Berkeley (2,026), Boone (474), Braxton (92), Brooke (318), Cabell (1,908), Calhoun (41), Clay (81), Doddridge (83), Fayette (879), Gilmer (166), Grant (218), Greenbrier (272), Hampshire (188), Hancock (306), Hardy (136), Harrison (811), Jackson (478), Jefferson (800), Kanawha (4,324), Lewis (178), Lincoln (322), Logan (864), Marion (512), Marshall (634), Mason (214), McDowell (186), Mercer (951), Mineral (426), Mingo (786), Monongalia (2,595), Monroe (284), Morgan (185), Nicholas (230), Ohio (863), Pendleton (80), Pleasants (49), Pocahontas (77), Preston (287), Putnam (1,241), Raleigh (1,016), Randolph (511), Ritchie (77), Roane (125), Summers (184), Taylor (196), Tucker (71), Tyler (94), Upshur (330), Wayne (713), Webster (43), Wetzel (281), Wirt (61), Wood (1,233), Wyoming (458).

Gov. Justice plans to give his coronavirus briefing at 11:00 AM

