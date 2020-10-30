Coronavirus In West Virginia: WV breaks record for cases in 24 hours: 524; 8 COVID-19 related new deaths

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., October 30, 2020, there have been 767,500 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 23,990 total cases and 451 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 93-year old female from Cabell County, a 90-year old male from Wetzel County, an 84-year old male from Kanawha County, a 55-year old male from Cabell County, an 82-year old female from Monongalia County, an 83-year old male from Monongalia County, a 73-year old male from Fayette County, and an 89-year old female from Fayette County.

“With a heavy heart, we share this solemn news of more lives lost to this pandemic,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We extend our sympathies to the affected families.”

CASES PER COUNTY:Barbour (187), Berkeley (1,650), Boone (380), Braxton (69), Brooke (239), Cabell (1,494), Calhoun (36), Clay (63), Doddridge (71), Fayette (787), Gilmer (64), Grant (198), Greenbrier (204), Hampshire (140), Hancock (230), Hardy (107), Harrison (673), Jackson (406), Jefferson (614), Kanawha (3,732), Lewis (101), Lincoln (258), Logan (785), Marion (405), Marshall (358), Mason (179), McDowell (126), Mercer (781), Mineral (232), Mingo (632), Monongalia (2,329), Monroe (260), Morgan (154), Nicholas (190), Ohio (585), Pendleton (77), Pleasants (33), Pocahontas (72), Preston (208), Putnam (926), Raleigh (834), Randolph (419), Ritchie (46), Roane (114), Summers (131), Taylor (170), Tucker (65), Tyler (43), Upshur (268), Wayne (605), Webster (35), Wetzel (202), Wirt (55), Wood (647), Wyoming (321).

West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice, will hold his coronavirus briefing at 11: 30 AM.

You can watch the briefing on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com.