Coronavirus In West Virginia: WV DHHR confirms 13 new positive COVID-19 cases in state; 536 total

Posted: / Updated:

Charleston, W.Va (WTRF)- The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., on April 10, 2020, there have been 14,537 residents tested for COVID-19, with 536 positive, 14,001 negative and five deaths.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (4), Berkeley (83), Boone (1), Braxton (1), Brooke (2), Cabell (17), Fayette (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (2), Hancock (7), Hardy (2), Harrison (28), Jackson (20), Jefferson (44), Kanawha (74), Lewis (2), Logan (8), Marion (31), Marshall (6), Mason (6), McDowell (4), Mercer (7), Mineral (3), Monongalia (76), Morgan (4), Nicholas (2), Ohio (21), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (6), Putnam (11), Raleigh (5), Randolph (3), Roane (3), Taylor (3), Tucker (3), Tyler (2), Upshur (2), Wayne (16), Wetzel (3), Wirt (1), Wood (16), Wyoming (1).

West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice, will provide his daily coronavirus briefing at 4:00 PM.

You can watch the streams on the 7News Facebook page or here on WTRF.com.

