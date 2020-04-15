Coronavirus In West Virginia: WV DHHR confirms 2 more deaths; 12 total in Mountain State

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 5:00 p.m., on April 15, 2020, there have been 17,821 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 718 positive, 17,103 negative and 12 deaths.

The 11th COVID-19 associated death is a 78-year old female from Wayne County, and the 12th is a 70-year old male from Mingo County. “We continue to mourn the loss of these lives due to COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, Cabinet Secretary of DHHR.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (4), Berkeley (101), Boone (1), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (26), Fayette (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (6), Hancock (7), Hardy (3), Harrison (28), Jackson (34), Jefferson (56), Kanawha (91), Lewis (2), Lincoln (1), Logan (8), Marion (39), Marshall (7), Mason (9), McDowell (6), Mercer (8), Mineral (6), Mingo (1), Monongalia (83), Monroe (1), Morgan (7), Nicholas (3), Ohio (22), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (6), Putnam (13), Raleigh (6), Randolph (4), Roane (2), Summers (1), Taylor (4), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (3), Wayne (69), Wetzel (3), Wirt (2), Wood (25), Wyoming (1).