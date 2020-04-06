Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Coronavirus In West Virginia: WV DHHR confirms 21 new COVID-19 coronavirus cases; 345 total

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) today confirmed 21 new cases of novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) have been officially reported to the state, making the total positive case count 345.

As of April 6, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., 9,940 residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 345 positive, 9,595 negative and three deaths.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (2), Berkeley (54), Cabell (7), Greenbrier (3), Hancock (6), Hardy (2), Harrison (25), Jackson (16), Jefferson (22), Kanawha (56), Lewis (1), Logan (6), Marion (17), Marshall (5), Mason (4), Mercer (4), Mineral (2), Monongalia (53), Morgan (3), Ohio (15), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (4), Putnam (8), Raleigh (4), Randolph (3), Roane (2), Taylor (1), Tucker (3), Upshur (1), Wetzel (2), Wirt (1), Wood (11).

