Coronavirus In West Virginia: WV DHHR confirms 26 new positive COVID-19 coronavirus cases in WV

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) today confirmed 26 new cases of novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) have been officially reported to the state, making the total positive case count 217.
As of April 2, 2020, 5,493 residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 217 positive, 5,276 negative and two deaths.
CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY:Barbour (1), Berkeley (27), Cabell (3), Greenbrier (3), Hancock (5), Hardy (2), Harrison (17), Jackson (11), Jefferson (12), Kanawha (39), Logan (4), Marion (10), Marshall (4), Mason (3), Mercer (3), Monongalia (35), Morgan (1), Ohio (10), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (3), Putnam (5), Raleigh (3), Randolph (2), Roane (2), Tucker (3), Upshur (1), Wetzel (2), Wirt (1), Wood (3).
