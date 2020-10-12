Coronavirus In West Virginia: WV DHHR confirms 3 new COVID-19 related deaths; 153 new positive cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., October 12, 2020, there have been 638,821 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 18,281 total cases and 385 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 79-year old male from Kanawha County, an 84-year old female from Boone County, and a 90-year old female from Kanawha County. “As these families grieve the passing of their loved ones, we recognize their great contributions as West Virginians,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We join in sending our deepest condolences.”

There are currently 4,578 active cases in the Mountain State.

CASES PER COUNTY:Barbour (148), Berkeley (1,246), Boone (270), Braxton (21), Brooke (137), Cabell (1020), Calhoun (30), Clay (49), Doddridge (53), Fayette (691), Gilmer (51), Grant (174), Greenbrier (140), Hampshire (117), Hancock (173), Hardy (98), Harrison (552), Jackson (317), Jefferson (479), Kanawha (3,113), Lewis (49), Lincoln (198), Logan (687), Marion (324), Marshall (206), Mason (156), McDowell (99), Mercer (470), Mineral (187), Mingo (447), Monongalia (2,166), Monroe (169), Morgan (74), Nicholas (142), Ohio (415), Pendleton (57), Pleasants (21), Pocahontas (61), Preston (171), Putnam (710), Raleigh (612), Randolph (323), Ritchie (19), Roane (74), Summers (64), Taylor (153), Tucker (47), Tyler (22), Upshur (183), Wayne (443), Webster (13), Wetzel (69), Wirt (20), Wood (413), Wyoming (138).

West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice, will give his coronavirus briefing at 12:30 PM today.

You can watch the briefing on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com.