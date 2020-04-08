Coronavirus In West Virginia: WV DHHR confirms 483 positive COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Mountain State

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 5:00 p.m., on April 8, 2020, there have been 12,859 residents tested for COVID-19, with 483 positive, 12,376 negative and four deaths..

*CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (4), Berkeley (73), Boone (1), Braxton (1), Brooke (1), Cabell (13), Fayette (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (2), Hancock (7), Hardy (2), Harrison (29), Jackson (19), Jefferson (40), Kanawha (70), Lewis (1), Logan (8), **Marion (29), Marshall (5), Mason (6), McDowell (3), Mercer (6), Mineral (3), Monongalia (73), Morgan (4), Nicholas (2), Ohio (19), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (6), Putnam (10), Raleigh (5), Randolph (3), Roane (2), Taylor (5), Tucker (3), Tyler (1), Upshur (2), Wetzel (3), Wirt (1), Wood (14), Wyoming (1).

These are considered official numbers reported to the state, which will in turn, be reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to DHHR.

*Delays may be experienced with the reporting of cases from the local health department to the state health department. It’s not uncommon for the local level to report case numbers first and then officially report it to the state.