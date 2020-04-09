Coronavirus In West Virginia: WV DHHR confirms 485 positive COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Mountain State

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., on April 9, 2020, there have been 12,934 residents tested for COVID-19, with 485 positive, 12,449 negative and four deaths.
CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (4), Berkeley (73), Boone (1), Braxton (1), Brooke (1), Cabell (14), Fayette (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (2), Hancock (7), Hardy (2), Harrison (29), Jackson (19), Jefferson (41), Kanawha (70), Lewis (1), Logan (8), Marion (29), Marshall (5), Mason (7), McDowell (3), Mercer (6), Mineral (3), Monongalia (74), Morgan (4), Nicholas (2), Ohio (19), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (6), Putnam (10), Raleigh (5), Randolph (3), Roane (2), *Taylor (3), Tucker (3), Tyler (1), Upshur (2), Wetzel (3), Wirt (1), Wood (14), Wyoming (1).
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice will hold a daily press briefing at 12:00 on COVID-19 Coronavirus updates.
