Coronavirus In West Virginia: WV DHHR confirms 5 COVID-19 related deaths; 203 new positive cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., October 7, 2020, there have been 602,802 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 17,139 total cases and 369 deaths.
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 56-year old male from Kanawha County, a 65-year old male from Kanawha County, a 67-year old male from Wyoming County, a 72-year old female from Harrison County, and an 81 year old male from Fayette County. “It takes each of us doing our part to slow the spread of this disease,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Our sympathies are extended to the families of these West Virginians.”
There are currently 4,327 active cases in the Mountain State.
CASES PER COUNTY:Barbour (116), Berkeley (1,148), Boone (262), Braxton (16), Brooke (124), Cabell (930), Calhoun (28), Clay (43), Doddridge (36), Fayette (664), Gilmer (49), Grant (163), Greenbrier (138), Hampshire (112), Hancock (160), Hardy (95), Harrison (473), Jackson (298), Jefferson (463), Kanawha (2,965), Lewis (42), Lincoln (191), Logan (673), Marion (311), Marshall (186), Mason (151), McDowell (96), Mercer (441), Mineral (179), Mingo (414), Monongalia (2,119), Monroe (155), Morgan (67), Nicholas (129), Ohio (392), Pendleton (54), Pleasants (20), Pocahontas (60), Preston (162), Putnam (647), Raleigh (571), Randolph (281), Ritchie (13), Roane (59), Summers (59), Taylor (150), Tucker (43), Tyler (17), Upshur (146), Wayne (425), Webster (9), Wetzel (65), Wirt (12), Wood (387), Wyoming (130).
West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice, will give his coronavirus briefing today at 12:30.
You can watch the briefing on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com.
